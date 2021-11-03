Linda Lou Palmer, of Dowagiac

Oct. 21, 1945 — Oct. 29, 2021

Linda Lou Palmer, 76, of Dowagiac, passed away on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at Kairos Dwelling in Kalamazoo.

Linda was born Oct. 21, 1945, in Dowagiac, to Michael and Edith (Sibley) Krager, Sr. She graduated from Dowagiac High School in 1964. On Jan. 30, 1965, Linda married the love of her life, Edwin Palmer. Linda loved to cook and host family dinners at her house every Sunday. Family was everything to her. She enjoyed spending time with all of her kids, grandkids, nieces, nephews, and even all of their friends, no one was a stranger to her. Linda was the life of every party. At family get togethers Linda was even known for her pranks and jokes. She enjoyed taking drives visiting the local lakes, especially lake Michigan. Linda loved Elvis, and was one of his biggest fans. Most of all she loved her family and friends and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Linda in survived her children, Brian Palmer and Scott (Sara) Palmer; grandchildren, Taylor Palmer and Chloe Palmer; siblings, Mabel Hartman and Barbara Morgan; she was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin Palmer; parents, Michael and Edith Krager; and siblings, Johnny Krager, Michael Krager Jr., Nancy Kelley, Rose Eggleston, Ruby Moore, Loretta Koch, Beverly Krager, and Alice Krager.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Clark Chapel, 405 Center St. Dowagiac, with Pastor Justin Shepard officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will take place at South Wayne Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Compassus Hospice or the Dowagiac Athletic Boosters. Friends wishing to leave the family a message of condolence may do so at clarkchapel.com.