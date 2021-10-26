Kathleen M. Schoenleber, of Niles

March 22, 1925 — Oct. 24, 2021

Kathleen M. Schoenleber, 96, of Niles and formerly of Ft. Myers Beach, Florida, passed away at her daughter’s home on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021.

Kathleen was born on March 22, 1925, to the late Frank and Rose (Sroka) Wurm in Portage, Wisconsin. After she graduated from high school Kathleen went on to earn her nursing degree. She wed Donald Edward Schoenleber and together they had three children.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald; and siblings, Jack Wurm, and Rosemary Smith.

Kathleen is survived by her children, Keith (Kathleen) Schoenleber, of Berrien Springs, Gary (Doris) Schoenleber, of Niles, and Julie Schoenleber, of Niles; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many extended family members and close friends.

Those wishing to send a memorial donation in lieu of flowers may do so in Kathleen’s memory to St. Mary’s Catholic Church located at 219 S. State St., Niles, Michigan 49120.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Niles at 11 a.m. Father Christian Johnston will be officiating and interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery where Kathleen will be laid to rest next to her husband.

Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles.