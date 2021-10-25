Ray DeVere Brown, of Cassopolis

Aug. 2, 1944 — Oct. 23, 2021

Ray DeVere Brown, 77, of Cassopolis, Michigan, died peacefully Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in his home surrounded by his family.

His life began Aug. 2, 1944, in Cassopolis, Michigan, the second of four children born to Leon and Bernice Brown. He married Judy Ann Jesswein Dec. 27, 1969, in Cassopolis.

Ray served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1965 until 1969, as a Petty Officer Second Class. He enjoyed Allis Chalmers tractors, driving his Haflinger horses, and farming in his earlier years. During the daytime, Ray could always be found in one of the local Cassopolis restaurants with a cup of coffee, pontificating on various topics with the other locals.

Ray will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Judy Brown, of Cassopolis; three daughters, Brandy (Steve) Westphal, of Three Rivers, Bonnie (Jason) Garwood, of Carabelle, Florida, Tina (Geoff) Grossman, of Milford; three sons, Artie Brown, of New York, New York, LJ Brown, of Cassopolis, GW Brown, of Dowagiac; two granddaughters; Marcy and Casey Grossman; one brother, Roger (Linda) Brown, of Midland; one sister, Della Sue (Dennis) Wooden, of Cassopolis; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Ray was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Jack Brown.

Family and friends will gather Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. in Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, 202 N. Broadway St., Cassopolis.

Mr. Brown will be laid to rest in Dailey Cemetery.

The family prefers contributions in memory of Ray be made to the First Church of God, 21083 Spencer Road, Cassopolis, Michigan 49031.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis.