Uptown Improvement Association raises more than $4,000

EDWARDSBURG — A local organization recently raised more than $4,000 to support an area art project.

The Edwardsburg Uptown Improvement Association hosted its annual paddle auction last Saturday at the Edwardsburg American Legion.

Dawn Bolock, association president, opened doors at 12:30 p.m. to a line of patrons awaiting a fun-filled afternoon.

Refreshments were served as attendees inspected silent auction items and baskets filled with treasures.

“The event turned into a huge success due to the hard work of event coordinator Brigid Forlenza, auctioneer Gordon Carr, members and volunteers that included Meryl Christensen, Dawn Bolock, Rosanne Marchetti, Paula Ralph, Jackie Lazaro, Karen Nave, Roy Smothermon and Sue Smothermon,” said volunteer Cathy Obren. “A big shout out and thanks to the community and the American Legion for their support.”

The auction’s success resulted in proceeds totaling $4,744. The Uptown Improvement Association will utilize the funds raised in support of the All Aboard Mural Project.

“A great time was had by all,” Obren said. “We are excited for the continued work of our local muralist Chris Stackowicz in his continued endeavors of transforming the outside of the local grain mill.”

For more information, visit villageofedwardsburg.org.