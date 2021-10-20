ND’s Westbeld named preseason All-ACC

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference released its 10-player women’s basketball Preseason All-ACC list on Wednesday morning as the reigning ACC Rookie of the Year Maddy Westbeld made the prestigious list.

However, Westbeld was not the only Notre Dame player honored as both freshmen, Olivia Miles and Sonia Citron, made the five-player ACC Newcomer Watch List.

In addition to being named Rookie of the Year last season, Westbeld was also an ACC First-Team selection along with being a WBCA All-America Regional finalist. Her 15.2 points per game ranked third all-time for a freshman at Notre Dame.

Amongst all ACC freshmen last season, Westbeld finished first in scoring, second in rebounding, second in steals, fourth in assists and fourth in blocks. Furthermore, she was the only freshman in the country to average at least 15 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.4 steals.

Fans and media alike, got a sneak peek at freshman Olivia Miles last winter, for she was the program’s first-ever early enrollee. Miles ended the season with five straight games in double figures, averaging 10.4 points per game in that span.

Then there’s fellow freshman Sonia Citron who had a productive summer winning gold with the U19 USA Team during the 2021 FIBA World Cup. Citron made the All-Star Five Team and averaged USA second bests of 14.3 points per game and 7.7 rebounds per game overall in Hungary.

The 2021-22 home slate kicks off [after an exhibition contest on Nov. 1] with Ohio on Tuesday, Nov. 9, followed by Western Illinois on Thursday, Nov. 11, and another pair of non-conference opponents in Fordham (Thursday, Nov. 18) and Bryant (Sunday, Nov. 21).

The Irish host nine ACC opponents at home, with visits from Pittsburgh, N.C. State, North Carolina, Syracuse, Boston College, Virginia Tech, Miami, Clemson and Louisville.

Blue Ribbon Panel Preseason All-ACC Team (57 voters)

Taylor Soule, Boston College, Sr., F (1)

Delicia Washington, Clemson, Gr., G

Lorela Cubaj, Georgia Tech, Sr., F (1)

Lotta-Maj Lahtinen, Georgia Tech, Sr., G

Hailey Van Lith, Louisville, So., G (1)

Jakia Brown-Turner, NC State Jr., G (1)

Elissa Cunane, NC State, Sr., C (42)

Maddy Westbeld, Notre Dame, So., F

Elizabeth Kitley, Virginia Tech, Jr., C (10)

Aisha Sheppard, Virginia Tech, Gr., G (1)

() Indicates preseason player of the year votes

Blue Ribbon Panel Newcomer Watch List

Payton Verhulst, Louisville, Fr., G

Teonni Key, North Carolina, Fr., F

Diamond Johnson, NC State, So., G

Olivia Miles, Notre Dame, Fr., G

Sonia Citron, Notre Dame, Fr., G

Blue Ribbon Panel Predicted Order of Finish (57 voters)

N.C. State (50) – 847 points

Louisville (7) – 789

Georgia Tech – 691

Virginia Tech – 644

Florida State – 607

Notre Dame – 580

North Carolina – 488

Duke – 464

Miami – 355

Clemson – 324

Boston College – 297

Wake Forest – 250

Syracuse – 227

Pittsburgh – 160

Virginia – 117

() Indicates first-place votes