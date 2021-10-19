Katherine L. Huston, of Dowagiac

May 18, 1933 — Oct. 12, 2021

Katherine L. Huston, 88, of Dowagiac, passed away peacefully at her home on Oct. 12, 2021.

She was born on a beautiful spring day on May 18, 1933, to the late Emery and Goldie Mae (Wagner) Sibley in Marcellus Township, Michigan.

Kate was born and raised on her family farm and was no stranger to a little bit of hard work. From the time she was young, she was out doing chores before school, milking cows, and helping her family accomplish the day-to-day tasks. Some of the skills that she learned growing up carried with her for the entirety of her life. Even though the many years she was employed at Du-wells (ICG). Kate was excellent at gardening and canning and was known for her delicious tomatoes. She was also a very crafty individual and had a special knack for knitting, crocheting, and quilting. Her kids and grandkids were all able to benefit from her handmade hats and mittens that were made with love. Something special that she would do for graduations and special events to honor someone and their accomplishments was to make large patchwork quilts. Kate was the kind of woman that would give as much as she could to those she loved most. Between her seven children, 18 grandchildren, and her 26 great-grandchildren, she had a lot of love to give. Aside from her human friends and family, Kate had a very special place in her heart for her animals. Anybody that knew her in her later years probably also had a chance to meet her dear pal Tuffy the yorkie, whom she loved with her whole heart. Naturally, as a grandma of 44 grandchildren, Kate was known for her ability to bake; anything that was coming out of her oven was guaranteed to make a person feel happy, comfortable, and at home. Kate didn’t travel much in her later years, but early on she was quite the adventurer, she was known to take the occasional unexpected trip to Arkansas, which was one of her favorite places to visit. Kate was a warm, caring, loving individual who would put others before herself at any opportunity and she will be dearly missed by all her family and friends.

She is preceded in death by both of her parents, Emery and Goldie Mae (Wagner) Sibley; and her five siblings, Donnabelle Schoff, Robert Sibley, Mary Sibley, Emery Sibley, and Virginia Housenger.

She is survived by all seven of her children, Phillip Schoff, of Deerfield Beach, Florida, Robert Schoff, of Beebe, Arkansas, Paul (Sheri) Schoff, of Dowagiac, Kelly (Robert) Brannon, of Olivet, Jeffray (Kris) Schoff, of Bryant, Arkansas, Katherine (Jonathon) Harrington-Pope, of Dowagiac, and Ron (Chesi) Huston of Bristol, Indiana; her 18 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; her beloved yorkie Tuffy; and many other family members and friends.

Kate will be cremated, and her family will be honoring her life in a private celebration at a later date.

