Jimmy Bruce Overmyer, of Niles

Jan. 8, 1942 — Sept. 24, 2021

Jimmy Bruce Overmyer, 79, of Niles, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.

Jim was born on Jan. 8, 1942, to the late Bruce and Pearl (Frantz) Overmyer in Niles, Michigan.

The life of Jimmy was eventful, exciting, and well spent. If there was something to do, something to see, or an opportunity for an adrenaline rush, you could expect him to be there. He was known and respected by many people for many different reasons. What Jimmy took the most pride in was sharing his knowledge of electrical work. For many years Jim instructed apprentices who were pursuing a career in the trade. Jim was a licensed IBW-153 electrician and was a wealth of knowledge in his field. Although he enjoyed the work he did, Jim was known to enjoy a list of things outside of his career field. He was a lifelong drag racer, he cherished time on his motorcycle, and dabbled in aviation. As a life member of the Harley Owners Group it is no surprise that Jim went to the Sturgis bike rally for many years. If somebody were to ever catch him sitting down, he was also known to be a huge Notre Dame fan. Women’s basketball was something he was passionate about and he had supported the Notre Dame team for many years. Jim loved to connect with people and wasn’t afraid to lend a hand to anybody, especially if it involved something that burned gas. He had made a lot of friends while he was a member of the Eagles Club and will be missed by many. Jim lived his life to the fullest and was never afraid of a new adventure.

Jimmy is preceded in death by both parents, Bruce and Pearl, and by his late wife, Leslie (Hartman) Overmyer.

He is survived by his loving partner, Debbie Enders; his children, Debra (Adam) Clement, of Hart, Michigan, and David Overmyer, of Cassopolis, Michigan; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; his siblings, Linda, Mary, and Tom Overmyer; as well as many other family members and friends.

A memorial service will be hosted at the IBEW Training and Apprenticeship Center located at 56365 Peppermint Road, South Bend, Oct. 15 from 4 to 7 p.m.

Memorial contributions made in Jimmy’s memory may be donated to H.E.L.P (Helping Electricians Live Properly) #153. Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com Arrangements have been entrusted with Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles.