September 20, 2021

Nancy Ann Shelton, of Decatur

By Submitted

Published 4:23 pm Monday, September 20, 2021

Sept. 27, 1941 — May 16, 2021

Nancy Ann Shelton, 79, of Decatur, died Sunday, May 16, 2021. She was born Sept. 27, 1941, in Mishawaka, Indiana, to LeRoy and Katherine Hoover. She married B.P. “Bill” Shelton Nov. 21, 1959. He survives.

Family and friends will gather for a Going Home Celebration Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at 1 p.m. in New Day Church, 416 Pleasant St., Watervliet, Michigan 49098. Mrs. Shelton’s remains will be laid to rest in Fort Custer National Cemetery in Augusta, Michigan.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.

