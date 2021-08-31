September 1, 2021

Anne Vogelsang, of Niles

By Submitted

Published 3:14 pm Tuesday, August 31, 2021

Nov. 3, 1930 — Aug. 27, 2021

Anne Vogelsang, 90, of Niles, passed away peacefully on Friday afternoon, Aug. 27, 2021, at Spectrum Lakeland Hospital in Niles.

She was born on Nov. 3, 1930, in Benton Harbor, Michigan to the late George and Zora (Hosbein) Gaunder.

Anne married Mark Anthony and to that union three children were born, Mark Jr., Beth and Marcia. Mark Anthony passed shortly before the birth of their daughter, Marcia. In February of 1955 Anne married John R. “Jack” Vogelsang, Jr. at a ceremony in Niles; they had a son, John R. Vogelsang III.

A homemaker most of her life, Anne relished raising her children and being an attentive grandmother. Anne also enjoyed gardening, working crossword puzzles, playing cards, going fishing and bowling on local leagues for many years. Anne was also an avid football fan cheering on both Notre Dame and the University of Michigan. She also looked forward to watching Detroit Tigers baseball. Anne’s faith was extremely important to her and she tried her best to live a Christian life each day. She was a member of St. Mark Catholic Church, in Niles.

Anne was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, Mark Anthony Sr. and John “Jack” Vogelsang Jr.; a daughter, Marcia Anthony; and her siblings, Alice Ferris, George “Bud” Gaunder, Fran Herzog, Mary Jean O’Brien and Jim Gaunder.

She is survived by her children, John R. Vogelsang III (Theresa Boller), of Niles, Mark (Triana) Anthony Jr., of Lake Marian, Illinois, and Beth (Pat) Boyd, of Tampa, Florida; seven grandchildren, Trisha, Sara, Derek, Leigha, Joanna, David and Bella; nine great-grandchildren, Skyler, Anna, Andrew, Sam, Allie, Abbie, Macy, Sadie, and Ayrielle; her siblings, Joe Gaunder, of Missouri, Kathryn Lee, of Edwardsburg, and John Michael Gaunder, of Florida. She will also be missed by many nieces, nephews and friends.

A memorial service to celebrate the life of Anne will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Niles with Father Peter Rocca, C.S.C. officiating. A time of visitation will begin on one hour prior at the funeral home. An interment will follow at Silverbrook Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Anne’s memory to St. Mark Catholic Church at 19 N. 19th Street, Niles, Michigan 49120.

Memories may be left for her family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com where her memorial service may be viewed.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Niles.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Education

PHOTO STORY: Niles Community Schools welcomes back students

News

Niles Fire Department hosts confined spaces training

Dowagiac

Dowagiac first responder rescues dog from semi-truck wreck

Berrien County

Lakeland Care to offer drive-through community flu shots

Buchanan

Buchanan Commission approves bid for Third Street repairs

Dowagiac

DUS welcomes back students for new school year

Cassopolis

Cassopolis High School kicks off school year with Culture Week

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 946,698 cases, 20,257 deaths

Berrien County

Berrien County Health Department recognizes international overdose awareness Day, offers free Narcan kits

Dowagiac

No injuries reported in Dowagiac house fire

Cass County

Annual Crop Walk to take place Oct. 3

Cass County

Newton House to welcome public Sunday

Brandywine Education

PHOTO STORY: Brandywine celebrates return to school

Dowagiac

Ascension Borgess-Lee Foundation Board announces retirements

Brandywine Education

PHOTO STORY: Niles nonprofit hosts back-to-school event

Berrien County

Berrien County building, grounds superintendent charged with embezzlement

News

Niles Police Log: Aug. 16-22

Buchanan

Michigan Gateway Community Foundation launches Promise Fulfilled video series

Business

Mother-daughter duo to host fundraiser for new party, daycare facility

Buchanan

Buchanan District Library to host community discussion to conclude One Book, One Buchanan

Business

Heatwave impacting candy production for Dowagiac sweets shop

Cass County

Cassopolis nonprofit to host Halloween Sidewalk Sale Sept. 4

Cass County

Cass County Council on Aging, Honor Credit Union team up for ice cream social event

Business

United Federal Credit Union names Amy Geideman branch manager at Niles north branch