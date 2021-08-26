Kenneth William Wray, of Dowagiac

Aug. 13, 1951 — Jan. 15, 2021

Kenneth William Wray, 63, of Dowagiac, passed away on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, in Edwardsburg. Arrangements have been entrusted to Clark Chapel 405 Center St., Dowagiac.

A memorial service will be held graveside on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, 1 p.m. at Oak Grove Cemetery 1128 E. Second Lawton. Please join the family at Big T’s in Lawton to celebrate the life and share memories of Kenneth. Food and beverages will not be provided by the family.