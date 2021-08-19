Edward Smith Sr., of Niles

Oct. 26, 1941 — Aug. 18, 2021

Edward L. “Bobby” Smith, Sr., 79, of Niles, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on Oct. 26, 1941, in Gobler, Missouri to the late Ernest and Edna (Cox) Smith.

Edward, also known to many as Bobby and Smitty, worked for many years at Clark Eqiupment in Buchanan, Coop Steel in South Bend and then retired from the Southeast Berrien County Landfill Authority in Buchanan. On June 27, 1961, he wed Almarie Canady at a ceremony in Cleveland, Arkansas. The couple recently celebrated 60 years of marriage. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, his gift of storytelling and his ability to make friends with everyone he came in contact with. Edward was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Deborah Smith-Rodriguez; his brothers, Richard Starnes, Hugh Smith and J.C. Starnes as well as his sisters, Vilee Lauderdale and Naomi McCall.

Edward is survived by his loving wife, Almarie “Ree” Smith, of Niles; his children, DeAngela “Ann” Smith, of Niles, Edward “Ed” Smith, Jr. (Patty Barnhart), of South Bend, Anthony “Tony” Smith, of Niles and Reginald “Reggie” Smith, of Niles; 12 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and his siblings, Ethel Cox, of Kansas City, Missouri, Dorothy Allen, of Niles, Patsy and Pearl Nelson, both of Kansas City, Missouri and Mamie McDaniel, of Hattiesburg, Mississippi. He will also be missed by a host of nieces, nephews and countless others.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Brown Funeral Home in Niles with a time of visitation one hour prior. An interment will take place at Silverbrook Cemetery on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021 at 10 a.m.

The family of Edward Smith would like to thank Heartland Hospice for their care and concern during their journey.

Memories of Edward may be shared with his family at BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com where his service will also be livestreamed.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Niles.