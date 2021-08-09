Barbara Albrecht & Fred Moore

An open house to honor the lives of Barbara Best Cline Albrecht (1936-2020) and her nephew, Fred E. Moore (1929-2021) will be held at the Buchanan Township Hall, 15235 Main St., Saturday, Aug. 21 from 1 to 4 p.m. This will be followed by a free concert with The Friends Band performing at the Buchanan Common from 4 to 5:30 p.m.