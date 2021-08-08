Daily Data: Sunday, Aug. 8
RUNNING
Eagle Lake Triathlon
At Edwardsburg
Overall Female
Heather Schuh, Edwardsburg 56:37.03
Overall male
Zach Benes, Chicago 53:45.430
Top 10 Females
Heather Schuh, Edwardsburg 56:37.03; Mary Ward, Rolling Prairie, Ind. 1:05.03; Sami Weaver, Angola, Ind. 1:07.40; Raquelle Landa, Clifton Park, N.Y. 1:09:53; Katie Aulbach, Galesburg 1:10.08; Rebecca Johnson, Elkhart, Ind. 1:10.52; Julia Benes, Chicago 1:11.05; Bethany Hartley, South Bend, Ind. 1:12.21; Susie Cook, Fort Wayne, Ind. 1:14.55; Ally Langfeldt, Osceola, Ind. 1:55.27
Top 10 Males
Zach Benes, Chicago 53:45.430; Jim Langfeldt, Osceola, Ind. 56:56.060; Luke Benes, Chicago 58:34.530; Curt Harris, Niles 59:18.090; Gene Crusie, Elkhart, Ind. 1:00.3; Danny Balos, Niles 1:00.08; Gene Crusie, Elkhart, Ind. 1:00.03; Andrew Martin, Granger, Ind. 1:01.58; Nathaniel Stewart, Granger, Ind, 1:02.11; Brandon Shifeltt, Bremen, Ind. 1:02.15
Female Age Division Winners
14 and under
Raquelle Landa, Cliffton Park, N.Y. 1:09.53
15-19
Julia Benes, Chicago 1:11.05
20-24
Ally Langfeldt, Osceola, Ind. 1:15.27
30-34
Susie Cook, Fort Wayne, Ind. 1:14.55
35-39
Bethany Hartley, South Bend, Ind. 1:12.21
40-44
Katie Aulbach, Galesburg 1:10.08
45-49
Mary Colleen Green, Hicksville, Ohio 1:30.58
50-54
Alta Radelich, Three Rivers 1:27.38
55-59
Noelle Brennan, Chicago 1:27.38
65-69
Theresa Pipher, Berrien Springs 1:32.41
70-74
Nan Monhaut, Granger, Ind. 1:33.00
Male Age Division Winners
15-19
Jack Leman, Edwardsburg 1:05.47
25-29
Michael Radjenovic, Schererville, Ind, 1:05.37
30-34
James Lauer, Granger, Ind. 1:05.12
35-39
Andrew Martin, Granger, Ind. 1:01.58
40-44
Andrew Bona, Granger, Ind. 1:03.37
45-49
Curtis Harris, Niles 59:18.09
50-54
Gene Crusie, Elkhart, Ind. 1:00.03
55-59
Douglas Gucich, Portage 1:03.24
60-64
Robert Cook, Fort Wayne, Ind. 1:11.59
70-74
Kenneth Geljack, 1:16.02
Jones Park Disc Golf Course opens Saturday
NILES — The Howard Township Park Board is hosting the opening of the new Jones Park Disc Golf Course at... read more