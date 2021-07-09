LETTER TO THE EDITOR: All good things must come to an end

It has been said that “all good things must come to an end.” I have been chairman of the annual Buchanan Area Rural School Meeting for 11 years. We did not have our meeting last year due to the virus, and we have lost several of our members as of late. It has been decided that we will cancel our future annual meetings.

I want to thank Joyce Ferris for all of her help and a special thanks to Kay Craw, who did a wonderful job of publishing the books of all of the rural schools in the Buchanan area.

Don Holmes

Buchanan