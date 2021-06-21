Linda Jo Losey, of Dowagiac

May 5, 1947 — June 19, 2021

It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Linda Jo Losey, 74, of Dowagiac, on June 19, 2021.

She was born May 5, 1947, in Louisville, Kentucky, a daughter to the late Joseph T. and Virginia Zinn. Linda is survived by her loving husband, George; brother, Denny Zinn; her three children, David Coultas (Megan), Kevin Coultas (Amy) and Tracy Ayres (Kyle Wilson); and two grandchildren, Lauren and Annie Coultas.

Linda was a former member and graduate of St. Margaret Mary Catholic School and a graduate of Assumption High School in Louisville. She was a loving mother who went above and beyond for her three children. Linda had a kind heart and loved all animals, especially her precious puppies. She loved being outdoors and working in her garden. She will be greatly missed. In honor of Linda’s love for animals, memorial contributions may be made to your local Humane Society. Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at.clarkch.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Clark Chapel & Cremation Services, Dowagiac.