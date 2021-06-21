June 21, 2021

Linda Jo Losey, of Dowagiac

By Submitted

Published 3:37 pm Monday, June 21, 2021

May 5, 1947 — June 19, 2021

It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Linda Jo Losey, 74, of Dowagiac, on June 19, 2021.

She was born May 5, 1947, in Louisville, Kentucky, a daughter to the late Joseph T. and Virginia Zinn. Linda is survived by her loving husband, George; brother, Denny Zinn; her three children, David Coultas (Megan), Kevin Coultas (Amy) and Tracy Ayres (Kyle Wilson); and two grandchildren, Lauren and Annie Coultas.

Linda was a former member and graduate of St. Margaret Mary Catholic School and a graduate of Assumption High School in Louisville. She was a loving mother who went above and beyond for her three children. Linda had a kind heart and loved all animals, especially her precious puppies. She loved being outdoors and working in her garden. She will be greatly missed. In honor of Linda’s love for animals, memorial contributions may be made to your local Humane Society. Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at.clarkch.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Clark Chapel & Cremation Services, Dowagiac.

Print Article

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 893,491 cases, 19,647 deaths

Cassopolis

Cassopolis residents host Juneteenth event at Clisbee Park

Berrien County

I&M provides update on power outages

Dowagiac

Dowagiac natives return from out of state to host Juneteenth event

News

Mt. Calvary Baptist Church partners to host inaugural Juneteenth festival

Berrien County

Indiana man sentenced to 180 days for stealing catalytic converters

Berrien County

Homeless man gets jail time for assaulting police officer

Berrien County

Some southwest Michigan residents still without power, cleaning up damage following Sunday storm

Berrien County

SMC, LMC among nine community colleges to receive state grants for students enrolled in Futures for Frontliners, Michigan Reconnect programs

Berrien County

Southwest Michigan sees severe storms overnight

News

Niles Police Logs: June 10-15

Cass County

Aircraft crash sends Indiana man to hospital

Dowagiac

Dowagiac man ejected from vehicle in Howard Township

Berrien County

Michigan stepping up speed enforcement during regional traffic safety campaign

Cassopolis

Edwardsburg man sentenced to Adult Treatment Court following home invasion

Dowagiac

Benton Harbor man gets jail for role in Dowagiac fight

Cass County

Man involved in Dowagiac murder sentenced to 26-50 years in prison

Cassopolis

Community members speak out against ‘culture of bullying’ at Cassopolis Public Schools

Cass County

Cass County commissioners approve sidewalk leveling, cleaning contract

Dowagiac

Community rebuilds Little Free Library dedicated to late sister following vandalism incidents

News

Niles bicycle shop to host Pride Ride

Buchanan

Berrien Springs woman dies when vehicle collides with semi in Buchanan

Berrien County

Berrien County Board of Commissioners to resume in-person meetings July 1

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 893,002 cases, 19,598 deaths