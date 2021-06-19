PHOTO GALLERY: Buchanan advances to Division 3 state finals
EAST LANSING — The unranked Buchanan softball team will play for the Division 3 state softball championship today at Michigan State University after defeating Standish-Sterling 9-4 in the semifinals at Secchia Stadium Friday.
Buchanan advances to the championship game for the first time in school history. The Bucks (36-4) reached the semifinals for the first time since 2006.
The Bucks will face No.2-ranked Richmond, a 5-1 winner over No. 4-ranked Clinton in the other semifinal Friday, as 5:30 p.m. today.
