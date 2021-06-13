June 13, 2021

The Buchanan softball team won the Division 3 Regional championship with a 2-1 win over Schoolcraft in nine innings Saturday. (Submitted photo)

Lozmack delivers Buchanan a Division 3 Regional championship

By Scott Novak

Published 1:56 pm Sunday, June 13, 2021

CENTREVILLE — Senior Sophia Lozmack had quite a day leading the Buchanan softball team to the Division 3 Regional championship Saturday.

Lozmack picked up both wins in the circle for the Bucks and delivered the walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth inning of the championship game.

Buchanan (34-4) defeated Schoolcraft 2-1 to win the regional title and earn a spot in the quarterfinals against Central Montcalm at Cornerstone University in Grand Rapids Tuesday. The Bucks reached the championship game with a 5-2 win over Watervliet in the semifinals.

“Sophia Lozmack was unbelievable today,” said Buchanan Coach Rachel Carlson. “I was worried about the heat, but she pushed right through that and was dominant all day.”

After holding the Eagles to one run through nine innings, Lozmack singled with one out in the bottom of the seventh to score Brooke Atkinson, who singled to open the inning. Atkinson moved into scoring position on a sacrifice bunt by Hannah Herman.

“I thought we should have hit the ball better than we did today, but the kids stepped up at the times they needed to step up. Even when we got down by a run in the seventh, they answered right back.”

The title game was scoreless through six innings as Lozmack and Schoolcraft pitcher Cassidy Bruner kept both teams in check.

The Eagles scored a run in the top of the seventh on a single, sacrifice bunt, ground out, and an error.

Buchanan responded quickly as in the bottom of the seventh, Atkinson, who singled to open the inning, scored on a Schoolcraft error.

Schoolcraft did not mount much of a scoring threat in either the eighth or ninth innings, while the Bucks failed to score in the bottom of the eighth.

Lozmack allowed four hits with 13 strikeouts and no walks in the championship game.

Buchanan finished with four hits, including a pair from Atkinson.

In the semifinals, Watervliet and Buchanan were scoreless through three innings.

The Bucks broke the scoreless tie with a pair of runs in the fourth inning. Buchanan led 5-0 before the Panthers scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Lozmack led off with a double and scored on a double by Hailee Kara in the top half of the fourth inning. Two outs later, Hannah Tompkins singled home Kara to give the Bucks a 2-0 advantage.

A sacrifice fly by Herman in the fifth inning scored Sage Pruett, who doubled to open the inning.

In the fifth inning, Kara doubled, Watervliet committed an error, and Camille Lozmack grounded out to score Kara. Tompkins followed with an RBI single to give the Bucks a 5-0 lead.

“We worked all week on the little things,” Carlson said. We worked on bunt situations. We worked on squeezes and squeeze defense, things we might see today, and we did. We bunted when we needed to, and we moved our runners into scoring position when we needed to.”

Sophia Lozmack allowed two runs on five hits with nine strikeouts and a walk.

Buchanan finished with seven hits, including two by Kara and Tompkins.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

News

Hit-and-run injures Niles woman

News

Niles natives collaborate on song

Dowagiac

Young Professionals of Greater Dowagiac visit Dowagiac Rotary

Cass County

Two sentenced on meth charges in Cass County Court

Edwardsburg

Drugs found in Ontwa Township residence

Dowagiac

Annual Sister Lakes wakeboard tournament to return in August

Cass County

Homeless man gets jail time for stealing vehicle in Dowagiac

Berrien County

Illinois man dead, Benton Harbor teen arrested after two vehicle Oronoko Township crash Monday

Dowagiac

Long-lost friends, Navy veterans reunite after 58 years

Berrien County

Honor Credit Union announces Tracy Sanders as VP of operations

Dowagiac

Dowagiac students named to Saint Mary’s College dean’s list

Edwardsburg

Local dispensaries donate to Ontwa Township/Edwardsburg Police Department

News

Brandywine grads aim to achieve dreams in the film industry

Buchanan

Buchanan schools will have shorter Wednesdays starting fall 2021

Education

Parents, district respond after homophobic Snapchat messages surface

Berrien County

Madeline Bertrand County Park expansion moves forward

News

Bell Road under construction Friday, Saturday

Buchanan

LMC students earn spots on spring president’s, dean’s lists

Business

Clayton Mason named CFO of Four Winds Casinos

Dowagiac

Saint Francis Outreach’s Food Backpack Program concludes fifth year

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: June 4-8

Cassopolis

Cassopolis to host second annual Juneteenth event

Cass County

In first trial in 15 months, Cass County jury finds man guilty on firearms charges

News

Niles resident hopes Monday morning robbery keeps others alert to surroundings