Sept. 23, 1986 — May 15, 2021

Richard “Ryan” Dillavou, 34, passed away May 15, 2021, at Elkhart General Hospital. He was born Sept. 23, 1986, in Niles.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ricky Dillavou.

Surviving is his mother, Tammy Samuels; two brothers, Jeremy Dillavou, Dustin (Sarah) Samuels; maternal grandmother, Susan Wells; and numerous other family members.

Ryan was a very kindhearted man that always put others ahead of himself. He enjoyed babysitting, cooking, music, playing saxophone, kayaking, drawing and doing yardwork. He lived life to the fullest and always managed to be the life of the party.

Memorial donations may be given to his Go-Fund me page.

