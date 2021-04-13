Dowagiac shares Wolverine wrestling title, Eddies dominate all-league squad

DOWAGIAC — The Wolverine Conference like many others had to deal with the effects of COVID-19 throughout the wrestling season.

Due to teams, not being able to wrestle a complete league schedule, the conference championship was based on the following formula:

Due to the impact of the COVID, it was decided to forego league standings for this season. In order for a team to be eligible for the league championship, it must have a minimum of 70 percent of the league schedule as matches of record (wins, losses, forfeit wins).

As a result, Dowagiac and Paw Paw were both 6-1 on the year and shared the conference championship.

Earning first-team All-Wolverine Conference for the Chieftains were Jordan Simpson (112) and Wyatt Bailey (285). Third-team honors for Dowagiac went to Jorge Gamino-Rivera (103), Israel Villegas (130), Seth Ward (145) and Deny White (171).

Dylan Anderson (160) earned honorable mention status.

First-team selections for Edwardsburg were Keegan Parsons (112), Jackson Hoover (145) and Caden Reece (171). Second-team picks were Braden Lundgren (112), Andrew Castelucci (130), Austin Peacock (140), Tabor Lock (189) and Drew Bidwell (285).

Third-team picks were Colton Strawderman (135), Davion Schucker (152), Jeremy Walker (160) and Tanner Hursh (215).

Honorable mention selections were Caden Manfred (103) and Nick Eaton (125).

ALL-WOLVERINE CONFERENCE WRESTLING

First Team

103: Brendan Smith (Plainwell); 112: Jordan Simpson (Dowagiac), Keegan Parsons (Edwardsburg); 119: Mariah Bradley (Paw Paw); 125: Drake Blackmun (Plainwell); 130: Caleb Williams (Plainwell); 135: Trammel Robinson (Plainwell); 140: Jason Rocz (Paw Paw); 145: Jackson Hoover (Edwardsburg), Anthony Bradley (Paw Paw); 152: Niko Martinez (Paw Paw); 160: Jason Bowers (Paw Paw); 171: Caden Reece (Edwardsburg), Owen McDaniel (Plainwell); 189: Ashton Dean-Fabijanicic (Paw Paw); 215: Zakary Foster (Allegan); 285: Wyatt Bailey (Dowagiac)

Coach of the Year

Rodd Leonard (Plainwell)

Second Team

Tyler Perkkio (Paw Paw), Braden Lundgren (Edwardsburg), Kaiden Waldron (Sturgis), Andrew Castelucci (Edwardsburg), Nolan Berglin (Paw Paw); Austi Peacock (Edwardsburg), Gavin Gregory (Otsego), Tabor Lock (Edwardsburg), Luke Lyons (Plainwell), Brayan Parades (Dowagiac), Drew Bidwell (Edwdsburg)

Third Team

Jorge Gamino-Rivera (Dowagiac), Esteban Soto (Sturgis), Bradt Lafferty (Three Rivers), Israel Villegas (Dowagiac), Colton Strawderman (Edwardsburg), Brian Wheatley (Vicksburg), Seth Ward (Dowagiac), Davion Schmucker (Edwardsburg), Jeremy Walker (Edwardsburg), Deny White (Dowagiac), Julius Guzman (Paw Paw), Tanner Hursh (Edwardsburg), Gavin Parker (Paw Paw)

Honorable Mention

Caden Mandred (Edwardsburg), Nick Eaton (Edwardsburg), Eli DeYoung (Paw Paw), Kenny Munoz (Sturgis), Adam Saddler (Three Rivers), Dylan Anderson (Dowagiac), Marco Hernandez (Three Rivers), Lloyd Ruesink (Three Rivers), Jacob Reynolds (Three Rivers)

Conference Co-Champions

Dowagiac (6-1) and Paw Paw (6-1)