March 22, 2021

Jesse Aaron Krugler, of Niles

By Submitted

Published 4:05 pm Monday, March 22, 2021

Nov. 9, 1984 — March 14, 2021

Jesse Aaron Krugler, 36, of Niles, son, grandson, brother, video gamer, tactician and friend to many, died unexpectedly Sunday afternoon, March 14, 2021 at his home of natural causes.

He was born on Nov. 9, 1984, in Niles to Harold R. and Joan R. (Gillis) Hickey and was graduated from Niles High School. He was employed for many years at CTDI in South Bend, Indiana supervising the testing of communication equipment. He has also been employed in area manufacturing firms.

Jesse enjoyed reading science fiction and fantasy, and listening to music, especially rock, metal, and the ‘70s bands. His greatest interest was video gaming through which he met many like-minded friends, many of whom have already shared memories and condolences through their common and fast-moving medium.

Jesse was sadly preceded in death by his father, Harold Hickey, who also died too young, under the same circumstances. He was also preceded in death by his paternal grandparents and maternal grandfather.

Surviving family includes a daughter, Raven Skye Krugler; Jesse’s mother, Joan R. Hickey of Niles; grandmother, Roetta Kuehn of Niles; Jesse’s sister, Jennifer (& Jesse Ortlieb) Hickey of Middle Grove, New York; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

The family of Jesse Krugler will gather privately to share memories and honor his life. Online condolences may be left at: halbritterwickens.com.

Jesse was clearly an expert in some fields of technology, which he enjoyed exploring, but he always appreciated more the affection of his pet dog, and the love of people around him – especially his family.

