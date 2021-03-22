March 22, 2021

Connie Daron, of Buchanan

By Submitted

Published 4:11 pm Monday, March 22, 2021

Aug. 25, 1955 — March 19, 2021

Connie Daron, 65, of Buchanan, passed away at her home on Friday, March 19, 2021.

Connie was born on Aug. 25, 1955, to the late Robert and Lucille (Backus) Daron in Niles. She attended Brandywine High School and was the Class of 1974. After high school, Connie worked at The White House in Niles as a bartender and waitress for many years before moving to the Snack Bar at St. Mary’s College where she stayed for nearly 10 years. She later began her career at Martin’s Supermarket where she worked in the deli where she stayed until her retirement. She enjoyed her job and the people she met there.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Lucille; her brother, Bruce Daron; and her sister, Robin Starks.

Connie is survived by her brothers, Robert Daron Jr., of Mishawaka, and Brian Daron, of Niles; niece and nephew, Nathan Boyd and Kaitlyn Boyd; and several extended family members and close friends.

Connie will be laid to rest at Mission Hills Memorial Gardens at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 25, 2021.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Connie’s memory to Stand Up To Cancer located at PO Box 843721, Los Angeles, CA 90084 or to the charity of one’s choice.

Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

Drug charges land Indiana man probation

Berrien County

Statewide tornado drill scheduled for Wednesday

Berrien County

Area resident gets probation, jail time for destruction of police property

Education

Niles Community Schools teacher arrested on assault charges

Berrien County

Area fire departments urge caution for spring cleanup burns

Berrien County

LMC Honors Program to host social justice discussion panel

News

Niles Police Log: March 11-18

Cass County

Berrien Springs man injured in Howard Township crash

Cass County

Elkhart woman dies in Milton Township crash

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg Police Log: March 8-12

Business

East Main Gardens celebrates 100 years of business

Cass County

Dowagiac woman gets prison for meth, cocaine possession

Dowagiac

Niles man killed in Silver Creek Township crash

Cass County

Elkhart man sentenced to Cass County Jail on meth charges

News

Suspects arrested for Niles home invasion robbery

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Rotary Club marches on amid pandemic

Berrien County

Berrien County commissioners oppose change to micropolitan status

Cass County

Niles man sentenced up to 15 years for standoff with police

Cass County

Cass County commissioners urge state to allow regional approach for COVID-19 restrictions

Berrien County

MDHHS expands capacity at outdoor stadiums, arenas; increases testing to protect youth in sports

Buchanan

Buchanan Restaurant Week kicks off March 24

Breaking News

Dowagiac Union High School moving to distance learning starting Friday

Cass County

Mishawaka woman injured in Milton Township crash

Cassopolis

Cassopolis woman charged after allegedly hospitalizing infant