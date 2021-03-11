March 11, 2021

Mary E. Whitney, of Dowagiac

By Submitted

Published 4:42 pm Thursday, March 11, 2021

Jan. 28, 1953 — March 10, 2021

Mary E. Whitney, 68, of Dowagiac, passed away on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at South Haven Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Arrangements have been entrusted to Clark Chapel.

A celebration of life service will be held graveside at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at South Wayne Cemetery, 22301 Gage St., Dowagiac, with Pastor Boyd Saylor officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 1:00PM until the time of service at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the ASPCA or Humane Society of South West Michigan. Friends wishing to leave the family a message of condolence may do so at clarkchapel.com

Mary was born Jan. 28, 1953, in Dowagiac, to Arthur and Mary (Thurner) Dobos. She graduated from Dowagiac Union High School in 1971. In 1997, Mary married Thomas Whitney. Mary was a hard worker, working as a cashier for Meijer for many years until her retirement. She had a love for animals, especially her cats that she called her fur babies. In Mary’s spare time, she enjoyed sewing and watching TV, especially the Incredible Dr. Pol. Most of all she loved her family, especially her grandchildren.

Mary is survived by her husband, Thomas Whitney; children, Roy Powell of Jackson, Michigan, Elizabeth Powell, of Nashville, Tennesee, and Jennifer (Charles) Vann, of Humboldt, Tennessee; siblings, Patricia (Bruce) Mather of Dowagiac, Margaret (Fred) Hirsch, of Dowagiac, Carol Potter, of Dowagiac, Art (Pat) Dobos, Jr., of Oklahoma City, and Nancy Johnson, of Dowagiac; grandchildren, Kaelin, Paul, Unity and Alekzander. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mary and Art Dobos; sons, Paul Canard and Kurt Canard; and sister, Peggy Jerue.

