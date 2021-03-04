Paul Wayne Hodge Sr., of Dowagiac

Feb. 12, 1947 — March 3, 2021

Paul Wayne Hodge Sr., 74, of Dowagiac, passed away on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in St. Joseph.

He was born on Feb. 12, 1947, to the late James Alfred and Maidress Jenny (Hardin) Hodge in Steele, MO. On Feb. 2, 1967, Paul married the love of his life, Sharon Grissom, in Dowagiac. Together they had two sons. Paul served proudly in the U.S. Navy. He also had a love for buying and selling guns, garage selling, motorcycles and music. Paul loved his guitars and was in many different bands over his years.

Paul is survived by his wife of 54 years, Sharon Hodge; sons, Paul (Kayli) Wayne Hodge II, Daniel (Sarah) Ray Hodge; brother, Larry Hodge; sisters, Frances Caruthers, Evelyn Caruthers, Belinda Checkley; grandchildren, Brittany (Alex Portillo) Hodge, Nathan (Sarah Cramer) Hodge, Dustin (Court Brisbois) Hodge, Aaron (Meg) Hodge, Courtney (Americo Martinez) Hodge, Parker Hodge, Addison Hodge; great-grandchildren, Syles Hodge, Maya Loya, Raylynn Portillo, Keanu Hodge, and one on the way.

He is preceded in death by his parents, James and Maidress; and brothers, James Hodge Jr., Lester Hodge, and Bobby Hodge.

Funeral service for Paul will be held at noon on Monday, March 8, 2021, at Hoven Funeral Home, Buchanan. Visitation will take place one-hour prior from 11 a.m. to noon. Burial will follow at Wayne Cemetery in Dowagiac. Memorial donations may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or National Kidney Foundation Finance Department 30 East 33rd St. New York, NY 10016. Online condolences may be made at hovenfunerals.com. Masks will be REQUIRED at the funeral home.