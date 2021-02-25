February 26, 2021

Ellie Knapp, seen here against Niles, led the Bobcats with 18 points in their win over Hartford Wednesday night. (Leader file photo)

ROUNDUP: Edwardsburg, Brandywine girls pick up wins

By Scott Novak

Published 12:05 pm Thursday, February 25, 2021

NILES — The Edwardsburg girls basketball team had little trouble with visiting Dowagiac in Wolverine Conference action Wednesday night.

The Eddies rolled to a 62-13 victory over a short-handed Chieftains squad, which was forced to bring up its JV team due to illness and injuries.

Meanwhile, host Brandywine fended off an upset-minded Hartford squad 46-39 in non-conference play.

 

Dowagiac at Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg (4-1, 4-0 Wolverine Conference) remained a game behind league-leading Plainwell with its win over Dowagiac, which was decided after just one quarter of play.

The Eddies outscored the Chieftains 23-3. Edwardsburg led 43-9 at halftime and 53-11 heading into the fourth quarter.

Macy Laubach led a balanced Eddies’ offense with a game-high 15 points. Ella Castelucci added 14 points and Katie Schaible 10 points. Chloe Baker finished with nine points.

“We have done some things well to start the season, but it’s hard to tell exactly how good we are with the games we have played,” said Edwardsburg Coach Jon Pobuda. “We have been able to get away with things that we aren’t going to be able to get away with against other teams.”

Alana Smith’s seven points led Dowagiac (0-7, 0-4 Wolverine). Maggie Weller, who was called up from the JV, finished with four points. The Chieftains had just three players score.

The Eddies are set to host Otsego in another Wolverine Conference contest on Saturday. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m.

Dowagiac will host Sturgis in a Wolverine Conference matchup on Monday. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:15 p.m.

 

Hartford at Brandywine

The Bobcats were able to hold off a second-half charge by the Indians to improve to 4-2 on the season.

Brandywine dominated the first half, leading 16-7 after one quarter and 30-18 at halftime.

Hartford (4-2) outscored the Bobcats 12-6 in the third quarter to cut the Brandywine advantage to 36-30.

The two teams were nearly even in the fourth quarter, with Brandywine holding a one-point advantage on the scoreboard to pull out the victory.

Ellie Knapp and Malikiyyah Abdullah combined for 31 of the Bobcats’ 46 points. Kadence Brumitt added six points.

Hartford was led by Khashya McCoy’s 18 points, which tied Knapp for game-high honors. Alexis Snodgrass finished with 10 points for the Indians.

The Bobcats hit the road Friday night for a BCS Athletic Conference Red Division contest at South Haven. The game is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Dowagiac

SMC COVID task force leader talks with Dowagiac Rotary Club

Business

Niles roller rink reopens following legal battle

Berrien County

Michigan Works! announces community wide survey to learn about COVID-19’s impact

Cass County

Cass County prepares to adjust to criminal justice reforms

Berrien County

Michiana Family Center seeks mentors for foster teens

Business

Nobo Michigan opens Edwardsburg location

Cassopolis

Businesses battle over land use in Cassopolis’ Industrial Park

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: Feb. 19-24

Berrien County

Mount Calvary Baptist to host COVID-19 vaccination clinic March 5

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports new COVID-19 death

Berrien County

Berrien County Health Department, Spectrum Health Lakeland give vaccination updates

Cass County

Applications open for Cass County Sheriff’s Community Scholarship

Berrien County

Berrien County commissioners send message to state on regionalizing COVID-19 approach

Cass County

Lewis Cass ISD to host superintendent interviews Monday

Cass County

Michigan Works! to open office in Cass County administration building

Business

Dollar General, marijuana microbusiness, Iron Shoe expansion coming to Niles

Dowagiac

Silver Creek Township Planning Commission tables short-term rental ordinance draft vote

News

New SOS online, self-service options coming soon

Business

Niles restaurant week to showcase 18 restaurants

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 583,964 cases, 15,405 deaths

Cass County

Cass County GOP censures Congressman Fred Upton for vote against Marjorie Taylor Greene

Cass County

Cass County Veterans Affairs provides update to community

Business

Market Van Buren, MEDC announce formal partnership

Cassopolis

Cassopolis woman arrested for Dowagiac car theft