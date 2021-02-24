February 24, 2021

Deborah Kieta

By Submitted

Published 3:36 pm Wednesday, February 24, 2021

Aug. 6, 1956 — Feb. 23, 2021

Deborah L. “Debbie” Kieta, 64, of Niles, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Clark Chapel. Memorial donations In Debbie’s name may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice. Those wishing to sign Debbie’s Memory Book online may do so at clarkch.com.

 

Debbie was born Aug. 6, 1956, in South Bend to Gary & Patricia (McLellan) Foreman. She graduated from Dowagiac Union High School, Class of 1974. On Jan. 29, 1999, she married Edward Kieta in Cassopolis. Debbie was employed for thirty-eight years at Creative Foam in Dowagiac. In her free time, she enjoyed long car rides to see the beautiful countryside, tending to her feline companions, and spending time with her loving family. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Debbie is survived by her husband, Ed; her children, Sarah Ferrel, Lori Williamson, Patricia (Richard) Holtzclaw, Kristen (JT) Smith, David (Candy) Kieta & Laura Miller; 12 grandchildren, Chole, Darby, Damion, Dakota, Sean, Jeremy, Hailey, Nick, Katie, Christina, Eric & Sky; two brothers, William (Nancy) Foreman, James Foreman; and several nieces & nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Charles Foreman.

