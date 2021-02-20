PHOTO GALLERY: Rangers split Southwest 10 games with Marcellus
CASSOPOLIS — The Ranger girls and boys basketball teams split a pair of Southwest 10 Conference basketball games with visiting Marcellus Friday night.
The Wildcats defeated Cassopolis 47-29. Caitlyn Steensma led the Rangers with six points.
Cassopolis dropped to 0-2 overall and o-2 in conference games.
After a slow start, the Ranger boys basketball team was able to improve to 2-0 overall and 2-0 in Southwest 10 games with a 63-57 victory over the Wildcats.
Daveon Goins led Cassoplis with 14 points.
