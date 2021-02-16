February 16, 2021

Snow day delays vaccine appointments

By Christina Clark

Published 3:56 pm Tuesday, February 16, 2021

BERRIEN COUNTY – A snow day means for many scheduled activities get pushed back for the day. Unique to the ongoing pandemic, those activities can now include getting a COVID-19 vaccine.

Tuesday morning, the Berrien County Health Department closed its offices for the day, citing the weather on its Facebook page’s announcement. The COVID-19 vaccine clinic scheduled for the day was also announced to be canceled for the day.

According to BCHD Communications Manager Gillian Conrad, those vaccine doses will still be distributed to the intended recipients

“We hope to get those out to the people who have previously scheduled appointments,” Conrad said.

Conrad said the BCHD has its vaccine supply planned out each week, and has back-up plans for each dose.

“We receive a supply at the beginning of the week. Because we do everything on an appointment-only basis, we plan down to the dose,” Conrad said.

Though rumors occasionally swirl up about doses being given out as an emergency situation as they have thawed too many or a unit has broken down, Conrad said the department will “never be in a situation” where vaccine doses will just be given out to anyone who shows up.

“We have a process we follow if there are extra doses at the end of the night. We have people on a stand-by, or on-call, list. [These people are] mostly essential workers and adults over 65 years of age,” Conrad said. “We have predesignated them. We have not had a single wasted dose to date, and we don’t intend to.”

In the situation that other vaccine distributors do have to administer unplanned doses, Conrad said, from public health perspective, the more people with the vaccine, the more protection there is for everyone.

“No dose is a wasted dose,” Conrad said. “The vaccine will provide protection, especially for those 65 years of age and older. Maybe not from a personal standpoint, but from a public one.”

For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine and eligibility for registering to be on the vaccine waitlist, visit BCHD.mi/1745/COVID-19-vaccine-information.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Cass counties reports new COVID-19 deaths

Berrien County

Snow day delays vaccine appointments

Business

Niles sisters expand cosmetics line

Dowagiac

DUS Board of Education approves purchase of district transportation vehicles

Berrien County

MSP asks residents to stay safe during bitter cold, snow impacting Michigan

Berrien County

Health department taking appointments for Wednesday COVID-19 vaccination clinic

Dowagiac

Online gaming, sports betting launches at Michigan Four Winds Casinos

Giving

City of Niles, Michigan Gateway Community Foundation partner to help community members

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 575,489 cases, 15,158 deaths

News

Lakeland Urology expands access to care for patients

Berrien County

Southwest Michigan warned of heavy snow fall, dangerous driving conditions

Berrien County

Berrien County 4-H Leaders Association announces election winners

Cass County

Dowagiac teen injured in Newberg Township crash

Berrien County

Berrien County needs resident survey participation to assist in broadband internet expansion efforts

Berrien County

DASAS recognizes National Teen Dating Violence Awareness month

News

Niles Police Log: Feb. 3-9

Cass County

Several sentenced on drug charges in Cass County

Business

Fat Tuesday, Valentine’s Day offer Niles residents a chance to stock up on sweets

Cass County

Cassopolis councilman, teacher a voice for the youth

Cass County

‘Meth grandpa’ sentenced to probation

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports new COVID-19 death

Dowagiac

Pokagon Band to host virtual Sugar Bush season

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg Giving Tree seeks winter weather donations

Cass County

Cassopolis man headed to prison on cocaine charges