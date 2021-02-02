Niles bowling team remains undefeated

KALAMAZOO — The Niles boys bowling team improved to 3-0 with a 22-8 win over host Schoolcraft at Continental Lanes Monday afternoon.

The Vikings and Eagles split the Baker Matches, winning the first one 223, 140, while Schoolcraft took the second 172, 159.

In regular matches, the Vikings had 1,974 pins compared to the Eagles’ 1,828 points.

Niles was led by Trenton Phillips, who shot 247 and 236 for a 483 series, while Preston Sharpe rolled a 441 series with games of 222 and 219. Matt McKeel had a 437 series with games of 195 and 242.

The Niles girls team defeated Schoolcraft 21-9 to improve to 2-1 on the year.

Like the boys match, the two teams split the Baker Matches. The Eagles won the opener 132-99, while the Vikings rallied to win the second Baker Match 127-117.

In regular matches, Niles had 1,415 pins compared to 1,244 pins for Schoolcraft.

Riley Hopper rolled a 374 series with games of 203 and 171, while Laura Golubski had a 306 series with games of 150 and 156. Kaeyln Smith rolled a 250 series with games of 124 and 126.

Brandywine bowling

The Brandywine girls bowling team improved to 2-1 with a 18-12 win over host Coloma at Striker’s in St. Joseph Monday.

Coloma swept the Baker Matches, winning 148-106 and 132-111.

The Bobcats won the regular matches with 1,489 points compared to 1,204 pins for the Comets.

Bel Leeper rolled a 388 series with a high game of 196, while Cassie Gosa rolled a 354 series with a high game of 191. Rana Adams had a 276 series with a high game of 141, and Melanie Vazquez had a 290 series with a high game of 165.

The Brandywine boys team fell to 0-3 as Coloma posted a 26-4 victory.

The Comets swept the Baker Matches, winning 147-135 and 141-124. The Comets won the regular matches with 1,533 pins compared to 1,299 for the Bobcats.

Sean Tweedy had a 305 series with a high game of 211 for Brandywine, while also got a 283 series from Garrett Stoneburner, a 261 series from Jacob Ellis and a 249 series from Landon Millin. Luis Sanchez had a 201 series.