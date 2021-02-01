February 2, 2021

Aubrey Evans, of Vandalia

By Submitted

Published 4:19 pm Monday, February 1, 2021

March 3, 1954 — Jan. 29, 2021

Aubrey Evans, 66, of Vandalia, died peacefully Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in the comfort of his home surrounded by his family.

He was born March 3, 1954, in Chicago, Illinois, the fifth of eight children born to Virgil Sr. and Gladys Evans. He married Procela Hummer July 2, 2016, in Vandalia, Michigan.

Aubrey loved and was extremely proud of his children. He knew how to care and meet the needs of each of his children in their own way. He cherished his grandchildren. Aubrey wanted to be with his wife, Procela, every minute he could.

He had a beautiful smile and could light up a room. He never met a stranger and was a people person. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, travelling, and watching old western movies. He had a vivid imagination, had a way of telling stories, and maintained his great sense of humor. Aubrey would play his harmonica when his wife sang, but also enjoyed music and dancing. He had a passion for his animals and had many over the years.

Aubrey was a hardworking man and did all he could to support his family. He was a stylish dresser and always appreciated a good suit and hat. He was a strong man and overcame many obstacles in his life. He strived to teach his children to be strong, independent people. His family will always remember his many sayings and one-liners.

Aubrey will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Procela Evans of Vandalia; daughters, Angie (Julian) Evans of Elkhart, Indiana, Yvonnia White of Richton Park, Illinois, Raven (Delvin) McPherson of Manhattan, Illinois, Kandice McKnight of South Bend, Indiana, Audrye Smith of Edwardsburg; son, Isaiah Hummer of Vandalia; twelve grandchildren; sisters, Victoria (Derrick) Hopkins of Madison, Wisconsin, Jewell (Melvin) Shelton of Niles; brother, Clarence Evans of Chicago, Illinois; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Michael Williams, Virgil Evans Jr., Michael Evans, Derrick Evans.

The family will observe a private remembrance.

Aubrey will be laid to rest in Oakdale Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.

