Jan. 3, 1947 — Jan. 25, 2021

Linda Ellis, 74, of Sault Ste Marie, Michigan, formerly of Niles, passed away on Jan. 25, 2021, at MediLodge, due to Alzheimer’s complications.

She was born Jan. 3, 1947, in Niles to the late Gus and Carrie Reske.

Linda was a 1965 graduate of Niles High School and worked many years at Sheller Globe before moving to Sault Ste Marie.

She is survived by sons, Brian (Tammy) Ellis, Larry (Monique) Ellis, and Jeff (Vaughn) Ellis.

Linda is also survived by grandchildren, Brooke (Aaron) DePalma, Kassie Ellis, and Nick (Kristina) Ellis, as well as three great-grandchildren.

Her sister Cindy Borich along with nephews, Drew Borich and Craig Reske and niece, Cara Connell also survive.

She was preceded in death by siblings Sharon Riefel and Larry Reske.

In keeping with Linda’s wishes, there will be no service. Cremation has taken place.