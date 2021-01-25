January 26, 2021

Valerie Coates, of Cassopolis

By Submitted

Published 5:29 pm Monday, January 25, 2021

June 21, 1967 — Jan. 21, 2021

Valerie Coates, 53, of Cassopolis, a devoted wife, mother, grandmother (“Nana”), died peacefully Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at home in the comfort of her family’s presence.

She was born June 21, 1967, in South Bend, Indiana, the youngest of three daughters born to John and Ruthanne Smith. She married Jeffrey Allen Coates May 13, 2000, in Cassopolis, Michigan. He survives.

Valerie was a woman beyond words. She enjoyed the simple things in life with family and friends. If you had a problem or concern, Valerie had a solution that always included tenderness and love. Friends and family will cherish all the memories that were made.

Valerie will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by her husband of 20 years, Jeffrey Coates, of Cassopolis; four sons, Christopher Coates, of Cassopolis, Adam (Lindsey) Carlisle, of Cassopolis, Timothy (Victoria) Coates, of Carrollton, Texas, Collin Carlisle, of Cassopolis; two granddaughters, Emma Carlisle, Addilyn Carlisle; her mother, Ruthanne Smith of Dowagiac; one sister, Andrea (David) Gattis, of Niles; one sister in law, Barbara (Mick) Gardner, of Bremen, Indiana; one brother in law, Bob Coates, of Cadillac, Michigan; her aunt, Carolyn (Arden) Withers, of Dowagiac; her uncle, Phillip (Betty) Meiser, of Cassopolis; three nieces, Madeline Gattis, Mikayla Gardner, Ashley (Joe) Rice; and two nephews, Austin Gardner, Josh (Chloe) Coates. She was preceded in death by her father and one sister, Cassandra Smith.

Family and friends will gather from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, 202 N. Broadway St., Cassopolis, when we will process to the cemetery for a graveside service in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

The family prefers contributions in memory of Valerie be made to Cass County Cancer Service, Post Office Box 676, Edwardsburg, Michigan 49112.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.

