LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Trump incited mob violence against our democracy

On Wednesday, Jan. 6, Donald Trump incited a violent attack on the U.S. Capitol.

During the weeks prior to Jan. 6, Trump repeatedly urged his followers to come to Washington D.C. and pressure senators, representatives, and Vice-President Mike Pence to invalidate legally certified votes of the Electoral College, thereby turning his election loss into an election “victory.”

On Jan. 6, Trump organized a large “Save America” rally in front of the White House. At that rally, Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, urged the crowd to reverse the results of the election by means of “trial by combat.” Trump then repeated his false claim that the election had been “rigged” against him and that there had been “widespread fraud.”

He told the crowd: “We’re going to have to fight much harder.” He urged his followers to “fight like hell, and if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore.”

Trump then directed his followers to march to the Capitol and pressure senators, representatives, and Vice-President Mike Pence to overturn the results of the election.

After being fired up by Trump’s incendiary rhetoric, his supporters marched down Pennsylvania Avenue and proceeded to violently invade the Capitol building, where Senators and Representatives had just started to count the state-certified votes of the Electoral College. They assaulted the Capitol police, smashed windows and doors, illegally entered the floor of the Senate and the House, and looted the offices of elected officials.

Trump incited a riot. He incited mob violence. He is a clear and present danger to our nation. He should be removed from office as soon as possible, and prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

LARRY FELDMAN

Lakeside