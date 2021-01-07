Rev. Martha Cooper

Jan. 4, 1931 — Dec. 20, 2020

This is a special announcement to remind the Cassopolis community about the celebration service for Martha M. Cooper, who passed away Dec. 20, 2020.

Affectionately known as Sister Cooper, she devoted her life to serving and sharing love with the community. From pastoring the Lord’s House Church more than 50 years, to encouraging the other local churches, City Jail Ministry, to praying blessing the Little League season and many more ways, she demonstrated her love to the Cassopolis community.

As her eldest son, it is my honor to invite you to come and join with us at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16. The service will be at Apostolic Lighthouse Church, 30402 M-62 W., Dowagiac.

We will celebrate her life with a joyful service and a fellowship meal of gratitude afterwards.

We look forward to seeing you.

God Bless,

LaMar Cooper

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or leave a message online: wagnercares.com.