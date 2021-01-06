January 7, 2021

Dale Kirsten, of Cassopolis

By Submitted

Published 2:26 pm Wednesday, January 6, 2021

March 5, 1942 — Jan. 1, 2021

Dale Raymond Kirsten, 78, of Cassopolis, died peacefully Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at home in the comfort of his family’s presence.

His life began March 5, 1942, in Rahway, New Jersey, one of two children born to Herman and Christine Kirsten. He married Wilma Jean Oaks Reavis Jan. 9, 1999 in Three Rivers, Michigan. She preceded him in death Christmas Eve 2018.

Dale loved spending time with his grandkids. He enjoyed growing tomatoes, collecting model ships, and working jigsaw puzzles. Dale was an avid Cleveland Browns fan and he hardly ever missed a horse race.

Dale will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by two sons, Christopher (Debbie Boyton) Kirsten, of Brick, New Jersey, Scott (Misty) Reavis, of Coldwater, Mississippi; one daughter, Stacy (Scott) Dennis, of Cassopolis; eight grandchildren, C.J. Kirsten, Gwendolynn Kirsten, Alison Marchant, Nicolas Marchant, Ashley Reavis, ChiAnna Wine, Amy Dennis, Abby Dennis; sister-in-law, Janet Kirsten of Keansburg, New Jersey; four nieces and nephews; and his three cats, Blackie, Calli, and Smoky. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Gary Kirsten; and one nephew.

Family and friends will gather Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, from 2 p.m. until time of service at 3 p.m. in Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, 202 N. Broadway St., Cassopolis with Pastor Dan Thomas officiating.

Mr. Kirsten’s remains will be laid to rest beside his beloved wife, Jean, in Five Points Cemetery in Union, Michigan.

The family prefers contributions in memory of Dale be made to Cass County Cancer Service, Post Office Box 676, Edwardsburg, MI 49112.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or leave a message online: wagnercares.com.

Print Article

Dowagiac

Dowagiac man arrested after firing shots into car

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports new COVID-19 death

News

Michigan entering next phase for COVID-19 vaccinations

News

First Presbyterian Church of Niles welcomes new pastor

Buchanan

Buchanan planning, city commissions host joint work session

Cass County

Cass County Animal Control to host vaccination clinics

News

Niles water superintendent talks winter water concerns

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: Jan. 4-5

News

New MDARD emergency order extends pesticide applicator credentials until June 2021

Breaking News

Niles Family Video closing as national franchise shuts down

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Cass, Van Buren counties report new COVID-19 deaths

Business

Reed’s Rental Hall closing, welcoming in nonprofit to space

Cassopolis

Local performance group hosting shoe drive to raise money for trip

News

Niles Charter Township board discusses opening search for new fire chief

Berrien County

Berrien County Health Department opens vaccination for additional health care priority groups

Buchanan

YMCA offering free six-week program

News

Niles Police Log: Dec. 31-Jan.3

Dowagiac

Dowagiac event pavilion ready for use in spring

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: State reports 502,119 COVID-19 cases, 12,678 related deaths.

Edwardsburg

South Bend resident dead following semi versus vehicle crash

Dowagiac

Greater Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce gives back to local families

News

MDHHS to donate KN95 masks to agencies in need

Cass County

Vandalia charity seeking donations

Cass County

Dowagiac woman injured in Wayne Township crash