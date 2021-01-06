Dale Kirsten, of Cassopolis

March 5, 1942 — Jan. 1, 2021

Dale Raymond Kirsten, 78, of Cassopolis, died peacefully Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at home in the comfort of his family’s presence.

His life began March 5, 1942, in Rahway, New Jersey, one of two children born to Herman and Christine Kirsten. He married Wilma Jean Oaks Reavis Jan. 9, 1999 in Three Rivers, Michigan. She preceded him in death Christmas Eve 2018.

Dale loved spending time with his grandkids. He enjoyed growing tomatoes, collecting model ships, and working jigsaw puzzles. Dale was an avid Cleveland Browns fan and he hardly ever missed a horse race.

Dale will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by two sons, Christopher (Debbie Boyton) Kirsten, of Brick, New Jersey, Scott (Misty) Reavis, of Coldwater, Mississippi; one daughter, Stacy (Scott) Dennis, of Cassopolis; eight grandchildren, C.J. Kirsten, Gwendolynn Kirsten, Alison Marchant, Nicolas Marchant, Ashley Reavis, ChiAnna Wine, Amy Dennis, Abby Dennis; sister-in-law, Janet Kirsten of Keansburg, New Jersey; four nieces and nephews; and his three cats, Blackie, Calli, and Smoky. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Gary Kirsten; and one nephew.

Family and friends will gather Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, from 2 p.m. until time of service at 3 p.m. in Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, 202 N. Broadway St., Cassopolis with Pastor Dan Thomas officiating.

Mr. Kirsten’s remains will be laid to rest beside his beloved wife, Jean, in Five Points Cemetery in Union, Michigan.

The family prefers contributions in memory of Dale be made to Cass County Cancer Service, Post Office Box 676, Edwardsburg, MI 49112.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or leave a message online: wagnercares.com.