January 4, 2021

Shirley Sue Laylin, of Dowagiac

By Submitted

Published 3:50 pm Monday, January 4, 2021

Dec. 8, 1939 — Jan. 1, 2021

Shirley Sue Laylin, 81, of Dowagiac, passed away on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. Arrangements have been entrusted to Clark Chapel, 405 Center St., Dowagiac.

Shirley was born in Wayne Township, Cass County on Dec. 8, 1939, to the late Virgil and Lela (Keesler) Sheline. She was a 1957 salutatorian graduate of Dowagiac High School and then started to work for the Dowagiac Savings and Loan, which sent her to banking school to further her knowledge.

Shirley was very active in the First United Methodist Church in Dowagiac; she was a long-time chairman of the Ladies Society, member of the choir and secretary-treasurer for 35 years. Shirley, along with her husband, owned and operated Laylin Welding Inc. from 1961-2005, where she also was secretary and treasurer until her retirement in 2005. Community involvement was also important to Shirley. She was the founding person and life member of the Dowagiac Dogwood Fine Arts Festival as well as a life member of the Mayflower Society. She loved to bowl and golf. Shirley was a people person always trying to please others. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Shirley married Leon Laylin on March 16, 1958, at the First United Methodist Church in Dowagiac. He survives and resides in Dowagiac. Also surviving is Shirley’s daughter, Rona (Richard) Darr; grandchildren, Brandie (Jason) Maxwell and Matthew (Melissa) Darr; and great grandchildren, Kaylee, Sara and Maxwell. She is preceded in death by her son and siblings, three brothers and a sister.

A Memorial Service celebrating Shirley’s life will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 15, at Clark Chapel. Visiting with the family precedes the service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church or to the Dowagiac History Museum. Friends wishing to leave the family a message of condolence may do so at clarkch.com.



