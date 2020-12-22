December 23, 2020

Mary Elizabeth Mace, of New Albany, Indiana

By Submitted

Published 4:24 pm Tuesday, December 22, 2020

Mary Elizabeth Mace, 88, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, in New Albany, Indiana.
Mary was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Jeffersonville, Indiana, and former member of Wesley United Methodist, in Niles. A dedicated member of both churches, Mary sang in the choirs and served on the food committees. Before starting their family Mary and her late husband, Jerry, were married in the First United Methodist Church, in Niles (currently the New Journey United Methodist Church).

Mary Mace

A devoted wife, mother and Cubs fan, Mary was a lady of many talents. She was a lead quilter in a Quilting Guild and held a clerical occupation in healthcare. Later in life, she and Jerry built a successful business out of their garage, that they called Maces Tennis Room.
Mary is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jerry Mace; son, Michael Mace; parents, Orville and Thelma Stephenson; and brother, Nelson “Bud” (Doralyn) Stephenson.
She is survived by her sons, Tim and Randy Mace; daughter, Mindy (Steve) Mace-Inman; grandchildren, Stephen and Megan Mace, Elizabeth (Weston) Mace-Amick, Carly Inman, Sarah (Chase) Inman-Holland and Jerid Inman.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. with the funeral service at 4 on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at Scott Funeral Home, 2515 Veterans Parkway, Jeffersonville, Indiana. Burial will be at 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in Silverbrook Cemetery, 1400 E. Main St., in Niles.
Contributions can be made to either the First Presbyterian Church, 222 Walnut St., Jeffersonville, IN 47130 or the New Journey United Methodist Church, 302 Cedar St. Niles, MI 49120. Memories of Mary and messages of support for the family can be shared at scottfuneralhome.com.

