December 23, 2020

James Jacob “Jim” Russell, of Jones

By Submitted

Published 4:21 pm Tuesday, December 22, 2020

James Jacob “Jim” Russell, 88, of Jones, died unexpectedly in his home Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in the comfort of his family’s presence.
He was born Nov. 2, 1932, in Chicago, the oldest of four children of John and Ernestine Russell. He married Phyllis Jean Christner on Sept. 6, 1957, in Cassopolis. She preceded him in death in 2018.
Jim enjoyed spending time with family, attending church services, watching the birds feeding in his front yard and watching Andy Griffith reruns. He was always willing to lend a helping hand when he was able.
Jim will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by four daughters, Christy (Steve) Kirk, Melinda (Sam) Mayo, Lucinda (Brad Risser) Russell, Jamie (Russ) Neild; 11 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; one sister, Patricia (Lloyd) Burns; two brothers, Walter Russell, William (Jeanne) Russell; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents.
The family gathered for a private funeral service at Chapel Hill Missionary Church in Union, Michigan, with Pastor Jeff Snider officiating. Mr. Russell was laid to rest beside his beloved wife, Phyllis, at Kessington Cemetery in Mason Township.
Contributions may be made in memory of Jim to Chapel Hill Missionary Church, 14525 Chapel Hill Street, Union, MI 49130.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online wagnercares.com.

Print Article

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Cass counties report new COVID-19 deaths

News

Niles Township approves salary increases

Cass County

Carolers perform window visits to Cass County Medical Care Facility residents

Community News

Local holiday lights tour available virtually

Business

Flagstar Bank awards pair of Dowagiac businesses with COVID relief grants

Berrien County

United Federal Credit Union staff ‘Pay It Forward’ to help local charities, families

Berrien County

Honor Credit Union announces winners of 11th annual Teacher Awards

Berrien County

Sheriff presents two certificates of appreciation to civilians

Business

Niles outdoor dining experience officially debuts on Second street

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: COVID-19 cases continue to rise in southwest Michigan

Cass County

PHOTO STORY: Honor Credit Union donates Christmas meals to COA

Berrien County

Pokagon Band, Four Winds Casinos donate 1,000 Christmas boxes to families in need

Berrien County

SMCAA, First Presbyterian Church partner to help 50 families in need

Education

Eagle Lake Elementary hosts virtual field trip

Berrien County

Niles roller rink collecting legal fee donations ahead of Wednesday court date

Cass County

Police investigating Howard Township shooting

Berrien County

Berrien County Sheriff’s Office hosts annual Shop with a Cop event

Dowagiac

Santa Claus, Miss Dowagiac spread holiday cheer

News

South Bend teens arrested in Niles following vehicle pursuit

Cass County

Residents sentenced on drug, theft, weapons charges

Cass County

Cass County Toys for Tots delivers joy, toys to families

Cass County

Feed The Hungry campaign surpasses 2020 goal, raises $37,000

Berrien County

Gov. Whitmer reopens in-person learning, entertainment venues, with masking in place

Cass County

Michigan’s audit of Cass County votes confirms election results