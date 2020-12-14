Orville W. “Perkey” Perkins, 89, passed away on Dec. 8, 2020.

Surviving are his sons Gary (Teresa) Perkins and Ken Perkins, of Osceola; and his daughter-in-law, Tina (Mark) Cramer, of Niles; 11 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his sons, Dan and Rick Perkins; and his sister, Sarah Hall.

Visitation will be two hours prior to the 2 p.m. funeral service on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at Cruz Family Funeral Home, in Osceola.

Interment and Military honors will follow in Osceola Cemetery. To read Orville’s full obituary, please visit CruzFamilyFH.com.