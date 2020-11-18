Dec. 24, 1927 — Nov. 8, 2020

Elizabeth “Betty” Pilot, formerly of Dowagiac, and most recently of Woodland Terrace, Bridgman, died late Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at the Hanson Hospice Center.

She was born on Dec. 24, 1927, in Chicago, to the late Vincent and Anastasia Veselak.

She married the love of her life, Michael “Mike” Pilot on Oct. 23, 1948. He preceded her in death in September 2007.

Betty’s life will live on through the lives and memories of her loving family; survivors include sons, Robert (Susan) Pilot, of Berrien Springs, and David (Demi) Pilot, of Crossville, Tennessee; grandchildren, Justin Pilot, Michele (John) Hickey and Jennifer (Adam) Wagner; great-grandchildren, Benjamin and Elizabeth Wagner. She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; and her brother, Robert Veselak.

Betty enjoyed playing the organ and listening to music. She was an avid reader and in her earlier years loved to bowl with her husband. She was a great cook and loved to make her famous pierogis for her family during the holidays.

A private family service was on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. She was laid to rest next to her husband in Riverside Cemetery in Dowagiac.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Clark Chapel, 405 Center St., Dowagiac.

Friends and family wishing to leave a memory of Betty may do so at clarkch.com.

Memorial contributions may be made in her name to a charity of the donor’s choice.