November 7, 2020

Susan Davies-Anderson

By Submitted

Published 9:30 am Saturday, November 7, 2020

Nov. 25, 1949 — Nov. 3, 2020

Susan Davies-Anderson, born Nov. 25, 1949, passed away Nov. 3, 2020.

She was the wife of Kenneth C. Anderson; loving mother of Pamela Barnett-Baggot and David Kowalski; step-mother of Dawn Rys, Kenneth Anderson Jr., and Natalie Moss. Susan resided in Sister Lakes (Cable Lake), formerly of Dyer, Indiana, and was a retired office manager of Levy and Dubovich Law.

She was born in Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, to William and Josephine Davies.

She courageously fought endometrial cancer for the past four years.

A Mass of Christian Burial and interment will take place at a later date at Sacred Heart of Mary Catholic Church, in Dowagiac. The family would like to thank Dr. O and the staff from Beacon Gynecologic Oncology in South Bend.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at clarkch.com.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Dowagiac

Vincent J. Jewelers, Dowagiac Elks give to C. Wimberley’s Feed the Hungry campaign

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Rotary learns about area real estate market

News

Niles resident opens pop-up fitness studio

Cass County

Dowagiac man sentenced on meth charges

Dowagiac

Dowagiac District Library gearing up for opening of new building

Cass County

Cass County reports record voter turnout

Cass County

Cass County inviting community to participate in annual Toys for Tots program

Buchanan

Buchanan residents open J.KRU Sweets

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Cass counties report new COVID-19 deaths

Dowagiac

Kincheloe Elementary to go remote through Nov. 10

Cass County

Cass County, health department team up to provide health services to veterans

Cass County

SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans available for Cass, Van Buren counties

Berrien County

Online seminar to discuss quality of life services

Berrien County

Honor Credit Union partners with Berrien County Animal Control for Honor Adoption Days

Cass County

One injured in motorcycle crash

Cass County

MEC providing veterans with a free Thanksgiving meal

News

State congressional election results

Berrien County

PHOTO STORY: Field fire claims 10 acres of land

Buchanan

Buchanan City Commission adds two new members

Berrien County

Berrien County local election results

Berrien County

Local school boards elect new members

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 187,995 cases, 7,400 deaths

Edwardsburg

Outgoing Ontwa Township treasurer Meryl Christensen elected to board of trustees

Berrien County

Paquette beats VandenHeede for Michigan’s 78th District