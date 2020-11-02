November 2, 2020

Niles Inn to be demolished in 2021

By Staff Report

Published 3:27 pm Monday, November 2, 2020

NILES—On Friday afternoon, Niles Mayor Nick Shelton announced on social media the owner of the Niles Inn and Conference Center, at 930 S. 11th St., had reached a tentative agreement with the city of Niles for demolition of the site in mid-2021.
“We have been working on this for years, but it looks like the plan will finally come to fruition,” Shelton said on the Facebook post.
He thanked City Administrator Ric Huff and his staff for the work on the deal.
The Niles Inn and Conference Center closed in September 2016 after owner George Jappaya decided to do so, in lieu of making corrections to maintenance issues found in the facility. The property originally had 85 rooms and a swimming pool.
According to Shelton, the property remains in private ownership. The owners have not indicated their intent.
“The agreement with the city is simply to mitigate the blight by demolishing an obsolete building,” Shelton said.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: COVID-19 cases rising at high rate

Dowagiac

2021 Miss Dowagiac Scholarship Pageant postponed due to pandemic

News

Niles trunk-or-treat event draws local support

News

Niles Inn to be demolished in 2021

Buchanan

Buchanan community pulls together to support young girl fighting cancer

Dowagiac

Wounded Minnow Saloon temporarily closed due to COVID-19

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Optimists host annual costume contest, parade

News

DEA, partners collect a record amount of unwanted medications during National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

News

Niles Courthouse temporarily closed

Berrien County

Edgewater Bank, UFCU announce acquisition

Dowagiac

ACTION Ministries partners with SpartanNash for retail scan campaign

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Union High School closes for three days due to COVID-19

Cassopolis

Resolution to ask Cassopolis Board of Education member to resign fails

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Rotary donates to Rotary Villa Apartments’ trunk or treat efforts

Cass County

Accessory to 2019 Cass County Courts bomb threat sentenced to prison

Buchanan

Local DAR chapter donates to second-grade classroom

Buchanan

Buchanan event inviting community to partake in traditional practice of peace, hope

Cass County

Cass County law enforcement agencies host Halloween with a Cop event

News

Niles City Clerk offers voting advice

Dowagiac

Dowagiac residents finding creative ways to have fun, safe Halloween

Dowagiac

Dowagiac restaurant manager fired following criminal sexual conduct arrest

Berrien County

MDHHS extends emergency orders

Cassopolis

Cassopolis opens new municipal complex

Edwardsburg

Duo Form donates face shields to Edwardsburg Fire Department