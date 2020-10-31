October 31, 2020

Margaret Ann Al-Oboudi, of Kalamazoo

By Submitted

Published 9:20 am Saturday, October 31, 2020

Aug. 25, 1928 — Oct. 27, 2020

Margaret Ann Al-Oboudi, 92, a long-time resident of Kalamazoo, passed away peacefully on Oct. 27, 2020, at Butterfly Oasis in Kalamazoo.

She was born Margaret Ann Morris before midnight on July 25, 1928, in her grandfather’s house in Cassopolis.

She was the fifth child of Glen Ellit Morris and Katherine Elizabeth (Cunningham) Morris. She married Jassim Mizil Al-Oboudi Sept. 19, 1950, in Cook County, Illinois. He preceded her in death Nov. 10, 1989.

Margaret was a steadfast peace and social justice advocate. She lived life with a passion with interests in culture, history, music, theater and the very essence of nature. Margaret was a boundless idealist and a “beautiful dreamer” in the sense that she never stopped dreaming and looking forward to a better life and future for all humanity.

Margaret will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by her daughter, Marium Jassim Mizal, of San Marcos, California; six sons, Jameil Jassim Al-Oboudi, of Sleepy Hollow, Illinois, Waleed (Amelia Chang) Jassim Al-Oboudi, of San Diego, California, Fareed (Wendy Cox) Jassim Al-Oboudi, of Torrance, California, Bassil Jassim Al-Oboudi, of Houston, Texas, Idris (Thanaa Derwish) Jassim Al-Oboudi, of Lomita, California, Daniel Jassim, of Portage, Michigan; 14 grandchildren; two great grandchildren; two sisters, Mary Morris, of Texas, F. Jane Goerss, of Park Ridge, Illinois; a host of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband; she was preceded in death by one son, Nebeil Jassim Al-Oboudi; three sisters, Mary Josephine Morris, Katherine Elizabeth Langworthy, Patricia Louise Gohlke; and four brothers, Joseph Ersom Morris, William Minor Morris, Glen Edward Morris and Robert Bennett Morris.

Family and friends will gather Sunday, November 8, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. for a Graveside Service in Prospect Hill Cemetery (corner of North Disbrow and Cemetery Streets) in Cassopolis, Michigan.

The family prefers contributions in memory of Margaret be made to any organization promoting peace and social justice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online:  wagnercares.com.

