Linda Domberg, of Cassopolis

Dec. 22, 1947 — Oct. 23, 2020

Linda Domberg, 72, of Cassopolis, died Friday Oct. 23, 2020, in her residence.

She was born Dec. 22, 1947, in Chicago, Illinois, to Jerry and Cecelia Manning.

Linda is survived by her long-time companion, Michael Maloney; two sons, Dan (Julie) Domberg and Doug Domberg; four grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.

The family will observe a private remembrance.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis.