October 24, 2020

Rangers drop fourth straight contest

By Staff Report

Published 7:45 pm Saturday, October 24, 2020

BERRIEN SPRINGS — The Cassopolis Rangers will head into the postseason on a four-game losing streak after falling to host Berrien Springs 41-0 Friday night.

After winning its first two games of the 2020 season, the Rangers (2-4) have been outscored 99-7. Included in that four-game stretch is a 2-0 forfeit to Mendon due to COVID-19. It is also the first time since 2014 that Cassopolis has lost four games in a single season.

The Shamrocks (3-3) led 29-0 by halftime as they scored on all four of their opening-half possessions.

Marshall McFarland opened the scoring with an 18-run and closed the first-have scoring with a 10-yard pass to Aidan Rindfield. In between, Jamal Hailey scored on runs of 27 and two yards.

in the second half, Hailey scored his third touchdown on a 10-yard run before CJ Porter added a 10-yard run in the fourth quarter.

Hailey would finish the night with 111 yards on 12 carries. McFarland finished with 77 yards and threw for another 51 yards.

Cassopolis managed just 81 yards of total offense.

