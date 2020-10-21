October 21, 2020

Barbara E. Kronberg (Myers)

Published 9:24 am Wednesday, October 21, 2020

Barbara E. Kronberg (Myers), 93, died on Oct. 18, 2020, at Boutwells Landing, Oak Park Heights, Minnesota.

Prior to her move to Minnesota in 2011, Barbara and her husband, Orlo Kronberg, lived in Buchanan. They were members of the First Presbyterian Church, in Niles.

Barbara was the daughter of George and Frances (Hornbeck) Myers. She was born in Chicago, Illinois, and grew up in Sparta, Wisconsin, where she and Orlo were classmates in the Sparta High School class of 1945. In the high school yearbook, Barbara was remembered for her “merry humor,” a trait that she retained throughout her entire life. They married in Sparta in 1947, moving to new places every few years for Orlo’s career, as they raised their three daughters.

Orlo passed away in 1994. Prior to raising her daughters, Barbara worked in secretarial positions in Sparta and in Madison, Wisconsin. Her organizational skills were admirable and she put them to good use as a board member of Meals on Wheels, in Niles, and delivered meals to home-bound local residents for many years in the Niles-Buchanan area.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Viola, June and Dolores; and her brothers, George, Saul Meredith and Douglas.

She is survived by her daughters, Kristine (David) Bomersbach, Linda (Randy) Moses and Cheryl (Roger) Thelen; her brother, Donald (Diane) Myers; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Due to the pandemic, there will be no service at this time. A virtual memorial service will be offered at a future date. Online condolences may be offered to the family at schanhoferfh.com.

To honor Barbara’s memory, please toast her with a glass of your favorite beverage, wear a mask around other people during this pandemic (she contracted a mild case of COVID in her final month), listen to some Willy Nelson, write down some good family stories for posterity and choose kindness.

The Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, Sparta, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.

