September 30, 2020

Alexis Rauch shot 103 to lead Niles at the KVA Tournament at Hampshire Country Club on Tuesday. (Leader photo/SCOTT NOVAK)

Niles finishes 5th at KVA Tournament

By Scott Novak

Published 3:13 pm Wednesday, September 30, 2020

DOWAGIAC — Kalamazoo Hackett easily won the Kalamazoo Valley Association Golf Tournament, which was hosted by Niles at Hampshire Country Club on Wednesday.

The Fighting Irish shot 379 as a team compared to 410 by runner-up South Haven. Kalamazoo Christian finished third with a 417, and Schoolcraft fourth with a 422. Niles finished fifth after shooting 424. Comstock was sixth with a 446.

South Haven’s Sydney Barnes earned medalist honors after shooting an 18-hole total of 89. Colleen McNally, of Kalamazoo Christian, was second with a 91. Meg Christian shot 92 for the Fighting Irish.

Niles was led by Alex Rauch’s 103. Maddie Fuller shot 122, Taylor Young 110, Alexia Rauch 103, Maddie Lister 104, Baylee Davis 107 and Eva VanDyke 146.

“Alexis had her best showing today posting a 103,” Brawley said. “She has worked hard all year and her scores have dropped each week. Freshman Baylee Davis also played well today posting a 107. We still need to shave three or four shots a side per player to be competitive at regionals.”

Veteran Niles coach said that his team had to adjust to playing the longer holes at Hampshire, and greens that were slower than their home course at Orchard Hills Country Club.

“I thought we got off the tee pretty good,” Brawley said. “I know Maddie Lister shot 104, which is right around her average. But I think they are going to be a little higher than normal.”

Part of the reason why the greens were slower at Hampshire is the amount of rain the course received overnight.

Water could be seen splashing into the air as balls hit the greens.

But in the end, everyone still had to play the same course. Brawley also noted that this was a good way to prepare for the upcoming regional.

“We have not gone up to Marshall yet,” he said. “I remember taking the boys up there one year and it is a lot more like this than Orchard Hills. So, this could be helpful for us.”

Print Article

Buchanan

Buchanan City Commission considers construction plans

Brandywine Education

Ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday afternoon debuted eight new tennis courts

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Navy veteran reunites with friend after 58 years

News

Niles City Council approves land purchase, aid for homeless

News

Niles mayor recommends trick-or-treat times

Berrien County

Following pursuit, two arrested for armed robbery at Admiral Gas Station

Breaking News

COVID-19 UPDATE: Cass County reports one new COVID-19 death

Dowagiac

Dowagiac City Council approves first responder hazard pay

News

Niles marijuana partner resigns following criminal charges

Berrien County

Benton Harbor man pleads guilty to Niles shooting

Dowagiac

Despite rising COVID-19 cases, Dowagiac schools vote to return to in-person learning

Business

Niles City Council gives marijuana business 90-day extension

News

Michigan outdoors open for fall fun

Berrien County

Cass County Courts to continue to provide the public with access to justice via Zoom during COVID-19

Business

Local cinema readies to reopen after seven months

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Board of Education approves return to in-person instruction

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 122,735 cases, 6,731 deaths

Berrien County

Niles man pleads guilty to meth use

Berrien County

Absentee voting begins in Michigan

Berrien County

Berrien County Circuit Judge Charles LaSata elected as an officer of the Michigan Judges Association

Dowagiac

SMC enrolls 1,800 students for fall 2020

Berrien County

MDHHS makes COVID-19 recommendations about Halloween trick-or-treating, celebrations

News

Apple Festival Harvest Market offers venue for local vendors to sell wares

Berrien County

Region sees upward trend in house sales, values