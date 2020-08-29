August 29, 2020

Judith Leiler, of Bethel Island, California

By Submitted

Published 7:39 am Saturday, August 29, 2020

May 18, 1942 — Aug. 15, 2020

Judith (Judy) Ann Leiler, of Bethel Island, California, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at the age of 78.

She was born in South Bend, Indiana to parents Phillip and Anne Albert on May 18, 1942.

Judy grew up in South Bend and graduated from Clay High School in 1960. Judy lived most of her adult life in Niles, moving to Granger, in 2004, then California in 2018. She spent many years in banking working for Old Kent Bank then retiring from Teachers Credit Union in 2008.

Judy was a member of St. Mark Catholic Church in Niles. She volunteered often and made many good friends with members of the parish. Growing up across the street from campus, she loved Notre Dame. She was a huge fan of women’s basketball and attended many games with her good friend, Lois.

Judy cherished her granddaughters, Aaren and Andy, and took many extended vacations to California as they were growing up. Her nephew, Phillip Albert Jr., held a special place in her heart as she always looked forward to his visits. She also liked to bird watch, collect tea cups, watch WWE, golf and spend time with her cats, Casey and Tigger. In the 1970s, she could be found many nights playing fast pitch softball in Niles where she made many lifelong friends. She also enjoyed playing cards and spent countless hours playing poker, laughing and having fun with her best friends Lois, Cindy, Sandy, Nancy and Kay.

Judy’s parents, Phillip and Anne preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughters, Dina Leiler and Gina (David) Moore; siblings, Phillip (Belinda) Albert and Barbara (Barry) Youngs. She is also survived by grandchildren, Aaren (Brian) Finn, Andrea (Andrew) Lezotte and great-grandchildren Trace, West and Beau Lezotte.

Memorials can be made to any nonprofit organization dedicated to rescuing and adopting out homeless cats and kittens.

Judy was cremated and will have a celebration of life in Granger on Oct. 30, 2020. Her final resting place will be Highland Cemetery, South Bend.

