Malik Qu’Azon Neal Ballard, of Vandalia

July 30, 1997 — Aug. 17, 2020

Malik Qu’Azon Neal Ballard, 23, of Vandalia, died Monday, Aug. 17, 2020.

He was born July 30, 1997, in Three Rivers to Willie A. Ballard Jr. and Raymon “Monna” Neal.

Malik was a respectful and kind young man with a million-dollar smile and dimples. He cherished spending time with his family and friends, especially his nephews. He was an amazing caregiver, until the end, for his older brother.

Malik loved playing and watching basketball. He was a talented singer and rapper. He was a 2015 graduate of Ross Beatty High School.

Malik was a wonderful and loveable son who will be dearly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his mother, Raymon “Monna” Neal, of Vandalia; father, Willie A. Ballard Jr., of Elkhart; grandmothers, Stella McIntosh Peterson, of Vandalia, Curley Ballard, of Vandalia; one sister, Reneathia Neal, of Elkhart; Indiana, two brothers, DeAndre Neal McIntosh, of Vandalia, Willie A. Ballard III, of Canada; three step-sisters, Angie Evans, of Elkhart, Kandice McKnight, of South Bend, Audrye Smith, of Edwardsburg; nephews, Kevin and Tevin; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, James Ronald Neal Sr., Willie A. Ballard Sr.; two aunts, Stephanie Neal, Angela White; and two uncles, Farrell Hall and Fleemon Hall.

Family and friends will gather from 1 until 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, 202 N. Broadway St., Cassopolis. We will then process to Bogue Street Memorial Garden for a graveside service.

The family prefers contributions in Malik’s memory be made to Elkhart County Suicide Prevention Coalition, 608 Oakland Ave., Elkhart, IN 46516.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.