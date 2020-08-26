August 26, 2020

Malik Qu’Azon Neal Ballard, of Vandalia

By Submitted

Published 9:19 am Wednesday, August 26, 2020

July 30, 1997 — Aug. 17, 2020

Malik Qu’Azon Neal Ballard, 23, of Vandalia, died Monday, Aug. 17, 2020.

He was born July 30, 1997, in Three Rivers to Willie A. Ballard Jr. and Raymon “Monna” Neal.

Malik was a respectful and kind young man with a million-dollar smile and dimples. He cherished spending time with his family and friends, especially his nephews. He was an amazing caregiver, until the end, for his older brother.

Malik loved playing and watching basketball. He was a talented singer and rapper. He was a 2015 graduate of Ross Beatty High School.

Malik was a wonderful and loveable son who will be dearly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his mother, Raymon “Monna” Neal, of Vandalia; father, Willie A. Ballard Jr., of Elkhart; grandmothers, Stella McIntosh Peterson, of Vandalia, Curley Ballard, of Vandalia; one sister, Reneathia Neal, of Elkhart; Indiana, two brothers, DeAndre Neal McIntosh, of Vandalia, Willie A. Ballard III, of Canada; three step-sisters, Angie Evans, of Elkhart, Kandice McKnight, of South Bend, Audrye Smith, of Edwardsburg; nephews, Kevin and Tevin; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, James Ronald Neal Sr., Willie A. Ballard Sr.; two aunts, Stephanie Neal, Angela White; and two uncles, Farrell Hall and Fleemon Hall.

Family and friends will gather from 1 until 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, 202 N. Broadway St., Cassopolis. We will then process to Bogue Street Memorial Garden for a graveside service. 

The family prefers contributions in Malik’s memory be made to Elkhart County Suicide Prevention Coalition, 608 Oakland Ave., Elkhart, IN 46516.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.

Print Article

Dowagiac

Dowagiac City Council gives update on blight elimination process

Brandywine Education

Area superintendents introduce phase-in to back to school

News

Utilities manager cites 100-year-old infrastructure with mounting expenses

News

Niles taekwondo studio awards first black belt honors since pandemic

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan cases up to 98,439, 6,417 deaths

News

Community expresses support of skatepark

Dowagiac

Dowagiac City Council approves new DPD cameras

Buchanan

Buchanan’s Mill Alley getting a facelift

News

Residents clean up houses after early morning storm causes damage

Cass County

Cass County joins forces with Kinexus Group, Market Van Buren

Berrien County

New nonprofit looks to give back to Berrien County animals

DEVELOPING NEWS

Sporadic power outages take over Niles after early morning storm

Berrien County

1st Source Bank donates $30,000 in support of frontline workers

Berrien County

Niles man pleads guilty to malicious destruction of personal property

Berrien County

COVID-19 Update: Michigan up to 97,660 cases

Dowagiac

DUS to provide free meals for students during distance learning mode

Business

Edwardsburg Fitness Co. opens doors despite state orders mandating gyms stay closed

News

Niles food distributions see increased participation

Dowagiac

Dowagiac police investigating accidents

News

Registration open for virtual Michigan Inland Lakes Convention

Dowagiac

SMC ETS/MSU sponsor virtual entrepreneur camp

Berrien County

Spectrum Health Lakeland welcomes new plastic surgeon

Cass County

Edwardsburg man killed in Pokagon Township crash

Cassopolis

Cassopolis brothers say they are lucky to be alive following electrocution