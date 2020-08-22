Eula Wilson, of Dowagiac

Oct. 25, 1926 — Aug. 17, 2020

Eula Mae Wilson, 93, of Dowagiac, passed away on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at the Cass County Medical Center in Cassopolis. Private family services will be held with burial at Reames-Norton Cemetery in Cassopolis. Arrangements have been entrusted to Clark Chapel in Dowagiac.

Eula was born on Oct. 25, 1926, in Sitka, Arizona, to the late Clarence and Zona (Mann) Justus. On Feb. 19, 1947, in Hardy, Arizona, she married Hubert Wilson. He preceded her in death on Jan. 8, 2008. They moved to the Dowagiac area in 1952 and lived here since. Eula enjoyed cooking, baking and gardening, but most of all, she loved her family.

Eula is survived by her children, Margie Myers, of Dowagiac, Linda Holtz, of Edwardsburg, Loretta (Rudy) Klobucar, of Dowagiac, Kenneth (Billie) Wilson, of Dowagiac, and Leon (Linda) Wilson, of Dowagiac; and many grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

Preceding her in death are a daughter, Tammy Wilson; a grandson, Dustin Holtz; three sisters; three brothers; and a son-in-law, John Myers.