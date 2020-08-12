Carolyn Geik, of Niles

April 14, 1938 — Aug. 9, 2020

Carolyn A. Geik, 82, of Niles, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, in the comfort of her own home, exactly three years to the day of when her husband, Robert, passed.

In Niles, on Thursday, April 14, 1938, Gordon “Mug” and Nelly Mae (Petty) Freeze welcomed their baby girl, Carolyn, into this world.

After graduating from Niles High School, class of 1956, Carolyn wed Robert Geik at a ceremony in New Troy, Michigan, on Oct. 17, 1958. For more than 30 years, Carolyn served the Niles community as a sales clerk at Arrick’s Decor Service in Niles.

Carolyn was an avid reader who also enjoyed time on the golf course as part of The Swinging Fours, serving at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church as a member of the Ladies Aid and working outside tending to both the vegetable and flower gardens.

She is preceded in passing by her husband, Robert; her parents; a daughter, Pamela Scheibelhut; and her sisters, Betty Gunn and Kathryn “Katie” Myers.

Carolyn is survived by her daughter, Traci Griesinger, of Niles; grandsons, Cory Scheibelhut (Gloria Jefferies), Matthew Griesinger and Ryan Griesinger; and a son-in-law, Tom Scheibelhut. She will also be missed by her many nieces, nephews and friends.

A time of visitation and gathering has been scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at Brown Funeral Home. Services to honor Carolyn will take place at 11 a.m. with a time of visitation one hour prior in the church family center on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. Carolyn will be laid to rest at Silverbrook Cemetery in Niles.

Those wishing to make a memorial donation in honor of Carolyn have been asked to consider St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1340 Sycamore St., Niles, MI 49120.

